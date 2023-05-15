This is not God’s will, says Reverend Allan Boesak about Nakba

Cape Town - In a display of unity, political parties and MPs, civic organisations, and ardent supporters of Palestine and the liberation of its people, gathered at the Castle of Good Hope to commemorate Nakba Day. Predominantly held on May 15 annually, Nakba Day highlights the dispossession of land and expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

The programme was hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) on Saturday, and commenced with a simulation of Israeli checkpoints, regimentation, control and caging of people depicting Palestinian lived experiences, as part of experiential learning for those in attendance. Political parties present and among the speakers were the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah, and the NFP. The keynote address was delivered by activist, the Reverend Dr Allan Boesak. Talks also included cultural pieces from young people, including poetry and musical items.

“Archbishop Tutu was outspoken that the Palestinian people are being subjected to an apartheid system of oppression. The recent ramping up of violence in Gaza and the West Bank is part of an ongoing project of oppression and dehumanisation,” Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation CEO Janet Jobson said. “And what a travesty it is for children to grow up being monitored, bullied, and threatened by soldiers and military vehicles. What a tragedy it is too, that young Israelis are conscripted to monitor and police and shoot their peers.” Jobson said Tutu made loud calls for global support for sanctions, boycott and divestment from Israel.

General Industrial Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) provincial secretary Abeedah Adams called on political parties present to provide practical support for the Palestinian people. “So every time you go to a committee hearing, even if it’s about education, we want you to raise the cause of the Palestinian people.” In reference to the quick reaction from the government in establishing a commission of inquiry into claims made by the US ambassador to South Africa providing armament to Russia,

Adams said: “But nothing has been done to date to deal with the thousands of young South Africans who serve in the Israeli army.”Adams also called for the continued boycott of Clover which had been taken over by Israeli company Milco. NFP member and leader in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, said that in the Assembly, the party instituted calls for visa-free entry into South Africa for Palestinians. Currently, only Israelis are allowed to enter visa free. “We have created a process of asking for, first of all, to deal with the issue of dual-citizenship of the South Africans going to Israel and training in the military and enjoying dual citizenship between South and Israel. It must come to an end, it is a risk to this country.”