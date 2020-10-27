This is what Cape residents can and can't do when the water restrictions lift

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has said that while water restrictions will be lifted from November 1, residents are reminded there are still regulations in place they must adhere to.

The City issued the reminder on Monday, when it revealed the Cape Town dam levels has seen nominal decrease to 99.2%.

The total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro slightly decreased from 99.9% to 99.2% between October 19, 2020 and October 25, a 0.7% change from the previous week.

Water consumption for the same period decreased slightly by one million litres per day from an average of 718 million litres per day the previous week to 717 million litres per day.

At the same time last year, dam levels were at 81.9%.