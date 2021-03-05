This is why the youth are not a priority in Cape's Covid-19 vaccine strategy

Cape Town - Young people who frequent clubs, bars and sports stadiums are more likely than people in old age homes to spread Covid-19, and as such, should be the first to receive the vaccine after healthcare workers. This was the suggestion of Covid-19 Ad Hoc committee member Peter Marais (FF Plus) during a briefing on vaccine planning and rollout strategies from the provincial health department. Marais said: “I am struck by the order in which people will be vaccinated. I see the department has put health care workers first followed by old age homes, prisoners then those over 60, comorbidities, and then those over 16.” “Who are the major spreaders of the virus? It is certainly not those in old age homes, it is those who go to watch soccer, clubs and dance until morning. Young people. They are the spreaders, and if you want to contain the spread, they should be getting the vaccine first,” said Marais. Marais said that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma should issue a regulation that makes attendance of clubs, bars, restaurants and sports stadiums conditional on having been inoculated for Covid-19.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “We are targeting older persons even though the youth are more likely to be spreaders of the virus because they are more likely to have comorbidities and when these illnesses such as diabetes are paired with Covid-19, we have seen they can lead to the filling up of critical care hospital beds and deaths of both patients and healthcare workers.”

“Further prioritisation will take place taking into account: Individual vulnerability by age; Individual vulnerability due to comorbidities; risk of exposure which means looking at patient-facing versus non-patient-facing staff as well as whether they work in critical care, Covid-19 wards etc.”

Provincial Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said: “The success of this mass vaccination programme is going to require each one of us to play our role in whatever way possible both as health workers at the workplace as well as ambassadors within our communities to encourage our people to vaccinate.”

“Perhaps the most important lesson to be learnt from the previous two waves of Covid-19 is the need to adapt policies and strategies to ensure that they are rapidly flexible and appropriate to the stage of the wave,” he said.

