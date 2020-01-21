Most were first-time university students, accompanied by parents, guardians and siblings, who waited to receive confirmation on whether or not they had been accepted to study at the institution, while others were busy with registrations.
Nomathamsanqa Mngese 19, from Gugulethu, had high hopes when she arrived at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) to try her luck at a late application.
She said she had no money to do the online application last year, and had pinned her hopes on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to help her achieve her dreams.
CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university was accepting 35500 students for the year. Of that total, roughly 9000 were first-year students.