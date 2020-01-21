Thousands flock to Cape universities trying to secure late spots









Thousands of students are flocking to tertiary institutions trying to secure a spot for the new academic year. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - Thousands of students are flocking to tertiary institutions trying to secure a spot for the new academic year. Most were first-time university students, accompanied by parents, guardians and siblings, who waited to receive confirmation on whether or not they had been accepted to study at the institution, while others were busy with registrations. Nomathamsanqa Mngese 19, from Gugulethu, had high hopes when she arrived at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) to try her luck at a late application. She said she had no money to do the online application last year, and had pinned her hopes on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to help her achieve her dreams. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the university was accepting 35500 students for the year. Of that total, roughly 9000 were first-year students.

Kansley said once registration was over, the institution would process individuals who applied on time and were wait-listed. “Walk-ins only happen in courses with space and once the wait-listed individuals have been processed. The registration process has been significantly reduced after CPUT rolled out a sophisticated digital platform which automatically sifts through applications and prioritises qualifying applicants.”

She said they always anticipated long queues, but that had not been their experience yet.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said UCT received approximately 73000 applications from prospective first-year students, and were in the process of making final offers to eligible students. “Registration and orientation of first-year students will take place from January 28 to February 7.”

Moholola said UCT has the capacity to enrol 4200 first-year students. However, he said the university’s processes during registration allow for walk-in applicants to speak to an admissions counsellor, and “if eligible, they will be assisted to register on the Higher Education and Training department’s Central Applications Clearing House system or at UCT, provided there is still space in the programme they are interested in”.

“UCT encourages prospective students to always apply in time (by the closing date of July 31) to ensure a smooth admission process at the beginning of their first year at university.”

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said more than 60000 applications were received. As recommended by the Department of Higher Education and Training, “there are 4500 places for first-year study”.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the university received more than 45000 first-year applications for the 2020 intake.

“Maties has 5500 seats available for first-year students, but has provisionally admitted about 11500 to allow for those matriculants who do not make admission after the matric results, or who choose to study at another institution and do not take up their places. The final numbers will only be available after registration.”

[email protected]