Dr Elias Parker speaks about how the Cape Town Big Walk was started at the Academia Library in Lansdowne. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Eighteen years ago the Cape Town Big Walk started, and since its inception the plan behind it has been to make a difference.

“I was part of the Academia Library and we ran into financial constraints back in 2000. Then I, along with a few colleagues, realised we had to move away from the era of going around to businesses knocking on their doors for donations.

"It became exhausting going to the same businesses over and over,” organiser Dr Elias Parker said.

He and his colleagues then decided to put their minds to raising money to fund the institution without placing the burden on people “to just give”.

“We thought of an event people could come together and participate. They can enjoy themselves and have other benefits when they participate,” Parker said.

They considered a car rally, cycle tour, or soccer tournament. But in the end they decided to have a walk as the most cost-effective option. They began with more than 7000 walkers in their first event in 2000.

“From then we decided to bring in corporate businesses.”

The Cape Argus met Parker at the Academia Library in Lansdowne, which is among four beneficiaries of the Cape Town Big Walk.

“This institution is for everyone, it offers children who do not have access to places like this a chance to empower themselves with knowledge.

“Other beneficiaries include the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, the Manenberg People’s Centre and the Nonzani Nutritional Centre.

“We focus on the people who live below the bread line who contribute to this event, and I truly pay homage to them,” he said.

The event is driven by volunteers. Parker is a dentist but behind his modesty and goodwill, his personal life paints a different picture. His wife is terminally ill and doctors told him in January she only had a few months to live.

“We didn’t have an event last year because that’s when my wife became ill.

“I am very fortunate that I can balance all of this, because I have a passion for community work. Every year I have grown more deeply involved in the community,” Parker said.

He said his wife bought into his life the idea of making a difference.

“I am very fortunate, she is literally on her death bed but she makes a lot o sacrifices.” Parker said he was looking forward to Sunday’s event: “I’m looking forward to people having a good day and families enjoying themselves,” he said.

This year the Cape Argus is the main media partner and has offered a 40% discount on newspaper subscriptions for anyone who can prove they have participated in the Big Walk.

The walk will start at Vlei Road opposite Cape Town Stadium and end at the Green Point Track. More than 18000 people are expected. The Expo officially opens today and runs until Saturday.

@MarvinCharles17

[email protected]

Cape Argus