Partnership policing led to the arrest of three suspects for the possession of explosives, two stolen motor vehicles, stolen property and dagga in Khayelitsha on Monday. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - Partnership policing led to the arrest of three suspects for the possession of explosives, two stolen motor vehicles, stolen property and dagga in Khayelitsha on Monday. At around 14:50 members of the Flying Squad received information of possible stolen motor vehicles being stripped at A3 Mew Way Temporals, Khayelitsha.

They immediately followed it up and upon their arrival some of the men standing by a vehicle, saw the police and ran away. The members managed to arrest two males age 30 and 28, and a 23-year-old female.

Two stolen vehicles were recovered on the scene, a silver Opel Corsa LDV stolen in Bellville South in December 2018, and a maroon Honda Brio hi-jacked in Nyanga March 2019.

The members searched the house and at the back of the front door they found a cooler bag, containing six explosive (AEL) liquid sticks, four green detonators and two silicone tubes containing explosives, a silicone gun, and a cellular telephone which they cannot account for and dagga.

Once charged they are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates court.

