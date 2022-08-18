Three arrested with guns near Intercape bus depot

Cape Town - Police have arrested three men with illegal guns and ammunition near the Intercape bus depot at Airport Industria. This comes after recent calls to protect the long-distance bus industry after it came under attacks from unknown gunmen that led to the death of one bus driver and the attempted killing of others.

The arrest comes less than three days after the arrest of 28-year-old Unathi Sitsili, who was arrested on Saturday for alleged attacks on several Intercape buses between March and April this year. Sitsili is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Intercape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana. Following his arrest, Sitsili appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder. His case was postponed to August 22.

Meanwhile, the three newly apprehended suspects are set to make their first court appearance tomorrow. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the trio were arrested by officers attached to the Flying Squad, who were patrolling the area of the Intercape depot due to the increased attacks on the bus service. “While patrolling, officers became aware of a suspicious vehicle. This prompted them to approach the occupants and conduct a search. Officers discovered an unlicensed .22 pistol and ammunition during their search and immediately apprehended the occupants of the vehicle, the three suspects aged between 30 and 46 years old.”

Intercape said it was pleased to learn of initiatives directed to address the spate of attacks on its coaches and staff. Standing committee chairperson on Transport and Public Works, Ricardo MacKenzie, also welcomed the arrest of the suspects. Mackenzie said he has written to the Eastern Cape government requesting a meeting to discuss the attacks on the long-distance transport industry.

“The Eastern Cape government has responded favourably. Now we are trying to find a date when we can meet with the joint standing committees. “Furthermore, I have written to our colleagues in national Parliament asking for the Police and Transport and Public works Departments to call ministers before their standing committees. “I have also asked Premier Alan Winde to put items on the premier’s agenda with the president.”