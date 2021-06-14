Three bust in Gugulethu with 140kg of cannabis worth R50 000

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have arrested three suspects who were found in possession of cannabis worth R50 000 on Monday. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut said members attached to the Flying Squad stopped a suspicious vehicle in Gugulethu during the early hours of the morning.

He said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two 70kg bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of R50 000. Traut said three men, aged 45, 49 and 61, were subsequently arrested and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged. Police apprehended three suspects on Monday with two 70kg bags of cannabis in Gugulethu. Photo: SAPS In an unrelated incident on Sunday, an intelligence-driven operation conducted in the Elsies River area led to the confiscation of drugs and ammunition.

Traut said members attached to the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) reacted to information received and searched a wendy house on a premises in 35th Avenue. During the search, officers seized 2 000 mandrax tablets and 185 different calibres of ammunition. No arrests were made.

In Mfuleni on the same day, a 43-year-old man was arrested at his home in Heraldry, Avalon Park, for the possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. In a separate incident, Traut said two suspects were arrested for stock theft in Malmesbury.