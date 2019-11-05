Western Cape SAPS arrested two suspects in Nyanga on Monday, when they found cellphone network batteries that were reported stolen.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape SAPS arrested three suspects in Nyanga on Monday, when they found cellphone network batteries that were reported stolen. "Our quest to bring perpetrators to book in the province continued to yield positive results when members attached to Harare SAPS arrested three suspects between the age 17 and 40 on Monday who were found in possession of mobile telephone network tower batteries that were reported stolen," said SAPS spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo.

"The members acted on a tip-off that the batteries were stored in house premises in Makhaza. Upon their arrival at the premises, the members discovered 16 tower batteries estimated to be worth R670 000 and three suspects were arrested while the fourth suspect fled the scene.

Malo said that police are seeking the assistance of the public to find the fourth suspect who is still on the run.

"All the three suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court for possession of presumed stolen property."