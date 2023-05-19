Three busted with illegal firearms in Khayelitsha while driving a stolen car

Cape Town - Members attached to Operation Lockdown 2 nabbed three suspects in Khayelitsha while conducting a crime prevention patrol. The suspects, aged from 23 to 30, were caught driving a stolen vehicle.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said the trio were spotted driving a charcoal VW Polo vehicle during a stop and search in the Lingelethu-West area on Mew Way Road. “The vehicle was not fitted with a front number plate, which attracted the attention of the members,” he said. “The members pulled it over and searched the vehicle, upon which they discovered two handguns as well as a replica pistol. In addition, they found 10 rounds of revolver ammunition as well as a shotgun rubber bullet. The serial numbers of the Astra handgun had been removed.

“The males could also not provide any account of ownership of the motor vehicle they were travelling in and upon further enquiries it was established that the Polo was robbed from the owner in the Philippi area and that the owner had not yet reported the incident. “The suspects, aged between 23 and 30, will be charged for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm as well as the possession of a stolen motor vehicle. They are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court soon on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said. A charcoal VW Polo reported to have been hijacked in Philippi was found in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. Picture supplied In an unrelated matter, members of the Anti-Gang Unit conducted an operation in the Manenberg area after a recent increase in gang-related violence there.