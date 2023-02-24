Three Camps Bay High School pupils injured in stabbing altercation after school

Cape Town - Camps Bay police are investigating an altercation that led to the stabbing of three Camps Bay High School (CBHS) pupils this week. In a circular sent to parents, principal Louis Mostert said three pupils were injured in an off-campus altercation on the corner of Kloof and Victoria roads on Wednesday.

He said the pupils received medical attention. Mostert said the perpetrators were not from the school. “We are taking this incident extremely seriously as the safety of our learners is our main priority. While is is disturbing that something like this could happen in the vicinity of our school, we have strict protocols in place to ensure learners are protected from outsiders while on campus.” Mostert called for calm while the matter was being investigated.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the Camps Bay police had registered an assault case for investigation. He said there had not been any arrests and the investigation was still ongoing. Speaking anonymously, a concerned parent said: “To say I am shocked would be an understatement. I am still in disbelief and scared for the safety of our kids.”

She said she believed the school would deal appropriately with the matter. “This was an isolated incident, which I hope won’t happen again, but I believe the school took swift action when it happened.” Unconfirmed reports state that the incident was the result of an argument that took place during break on Tuesday between two groups of pupils .

One group wanted to play basketball, the other soccer. The next day, friends of one of the group waited at the school until the pupils were dismissed and then attacked them. They left in a vehicle that was waiting for them. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that three learners were approached by other males, the number and ages unknown, and were attacked. Hammond said two learners sustained knife injuries and the third a wound to his head. All three learners are recovering at home.