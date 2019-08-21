File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - Three police officials from Cape Town Central were arrested for corruption, theft and defeating the administration of justice,SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday. Rwexana said two constables and a sergeant aged 34, 38 and 41 are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court today.

It was alleged that on August 4 the three officers searched the complainant’s vehicle in Loop street and found cellular phones.

"The members informed the complainant that they are arresting him for being in possession of suspected stolen property. They took him to the police station and told him to go and find R20 000 in cash for his cellular phones to be returned," she said.

She said one of the members gave him a number for him to call once he had the money.

"The complainant managed to get R5000 and a meeting was arranged with the members. The complainant and his friend were taken to Cape Town Central and later they were allowed to go without being arrested."

Rwexana said the complainant also received an SMS from the number the members provided.

"He called the number and he was told that if he pays the money he will be left alone if the members see him on the street again."

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi warns corrupt members in this province that there is no place for corrupt members in the SAPS.

