Three children die in Belhar car crash, 14-year-old survivor in ICU

Cape Town - Three children, including a toddler and a four-month-old baby, died in a horror crash at the corner of Adam Tas and Stellenbosch Arterial in Belhar last night. The incident occurred just before 8pm at a traffic intersection.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said police have registered a case of culpable homicide after recording details of the accident upon arriving at the scene. Van Wyk said: “Initial reports of the incident revealed that two vehicles were involved in the accident, which claimed the lives of three minor children. Two girls, aged 11 and 5, and a four-month-old baby boy. “Another child a 14-year-old boy survived the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

The teen’s family said that they were in shock, and won't be speaking to the media. They said that their surviving son was still in intensive care. Meanwhile, the Western Cape Traffic Services have recorded a total of 37 crashes and 39 fatalities between 28 March to 3 April 2022. MEC of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchel said the department was gearing up to launch its focused traffic safety campaign for the Easter period.

“Just as during the festive season, we are once again expecting a significant movement of vehicular traffic on our roads as many people are intending to travel to various destinations including into the province during the long weekend. “Following the President’s announcement to end the National State of Disaster last night, we will follow our normal procedure. “Our traffic officers will use their handheld devices, and all the statistics will continue to be manually recorded and consolidated,” Mitchell said.

“While the lifting of most restrictions is good news for the tourism economy of the Western Cape, it will require us to take extra measures to keep motorists and our roads safe. “I will announce a detailed Easter Season Safety Plan next week,” he said. [email protected]