Three children shot dead in barbershop massacre in Khayelitsha over the weekend

Cape Town - Eight people including three children were killed in a spate of bloody revenge shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend. In Site C on Saturday, unknown gunmen travelling in a Toyota Quantum entered a barbershop and reportedly asked the people inside about someone who had a firearm before spraying bullets, killing the three children.

Devastated grandmother Sheila Dladlu said 4-year-old Enzokuhle was playing with her friends near the scene when she was shot. “We heard the gunshots and then when the suspects were done shooting, I went outside and saw Enzokuhle walk very slowly. I could tell she was injured. “She fell on the ground and when she got up she was staggering and I could see the blood on her clothes.

“Her mother went to pick her up and ran to catch a taxi and I noticed my neighbour’s child was also shot and we all went to the hospital.” The distraught woman believes Enzokuhle died in her arms. “I couldn’t tell my daughter that I could see that she wasn’t alive any more. The doctors tried to resuscitate her but that didn’t help.

Banele Dladlu mourns the murder of her daugter. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers “She had been shot in the right side of the chest and the bullet travelled and ruptured her kidney. “While we had just heard the dreaded news from the doctors, we saw more people being admitted to the hospital from the same shooting.” Neighbour Xoliswa Ngeni said another child named Lichume Ngeniin was playing with her toddler when they went to the barbershop.

“The shooters asked for the person who had a gun and no one answered and so they started shooting and my niece Lichume was shot in the leg,” Ngeni said. Police spokesperson André Traut said police were investigating the circumstances. “Two children, aged 11 and 12, and an adult aged 30 were killed on the scene while three children were admitted to hospital.

“The 4-year-old later succumbed to death due to her injuries. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” Traut said. At the same time the shooting took place, two men were killed in neighbouring Site B.

The barbershop where three children were killed in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Khayelitsha police responded to a complaint on Saturday. “Upon their arrival in S block in Site B at around 4.15pm, they found the bodies of two adult males who sustained gunshot wounds. “The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. Khayelitsha police are investigating two counts of murder. The motive for the attack is unknown,” Swartbooi said.

Separately in Site C yesterday, the bodies of two men were found inside a shack with gunshot wounds. “The motive for the attack is now the subject of an investigation by the SAPS. “Khayelitsha police are investigating a double murder case,” Swartbooi said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that justice can be done.” Anyone with information can please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]