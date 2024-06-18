Three cyclists attacked in less than 48 hours over the weekend

Cape Town - Two cyclists who came under attack from knife-wielding suspects in Simon’s Town at the weekend were fortunate to get away, but another was shot and killed while riding his bicycle near Brackenfell. At around 4pm on Saturday, a man and his nephew were cycling at Kleinplaas Dam in Simon’s Town when they were mugged by four knife-wielding men. During the altercation their dog, a husky named Skye, ran off and has been missing since the attack.

Search for victim’s Husky Skye after robbery in Simon’s Town. Picture: supplied One of the cyclists was stabbed and the other left unharmed. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the Simon’s Town police opened a robbery case for further investigation. “Information reveals that the complainant and his uncle were riding their bicycles when they were accosted by an adult male and three juveniles who threatened them with a knife and stones.

“The adult suspect stabbed the complainant’s uncle with a knife in his abdomen and back, whereafter they took their two bicycles, their cellular phones and wallets. During the altercation, the dog belonging to the complainant’s uncle ran off and disappeared. The uncle later went to search for it in Ocean View, but was unable to trace it. The injured uncle first went for medical treatment and returned to the police station later. “While looking for the dog, the uncle managed to retrieve the two bicycles in Ocean View,” Pojie said. Simon’s Town councillor Simon Liell-Cock said yesterday that concerned residents assisted the cyclists in an extensive search for Skye. “What I understand is that the suspects threw stones at the dog and it ran away. They didn’t take the dog. They suspect the dog is running around in that area,” said Liell-Cock.

The councillor cautioned people to be aware of their surroundings. “The Redhill dam has been a bit of an issue for some years now with the muggings because there is no one down there. It’s a lovely spot but it is very quiet, there aren’t many people down there … I don’t know what the solution is, there are more people wandering around and it is difficult to catch them. The public needs to work together. “In parts of Simon’s Town, community members got together and used cameras to police their area and crime went down significantly, but that can’t happen in such areas like the Redhill dam.” In Brackenfell, police opened a murder case following the shooting of another cyclist along Bottelary Road on Sunday evening, which claimed the life of a 44-year-old man at about 7.35pm.

“Members responded to the incident and found the victim lying next to the road with gunshot wounds he sustained to his chest. He had already succumbed to injury and was declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene. The motive for this murder is still to be determined. No arrests have been made yet,” said Pojie. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said that in Simon’s Town, the husky was likely to have some temperature tolerance, given her thick double coat. “At 48 hours she probably still has good energy levels if she is uninjured, but she will need to find water soon.

“She is also likely stressed and confused. Unfortunately, her long-term prospects without human care would be poor. I really hope they find her. “The owners are welcome to get in touch with us and we can see if we can assist with a humane trap placed in the area she was last seen.” Pojie said the suspects are still at large. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.