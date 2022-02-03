Three dead, several others injured in N7 crash involving bus and van in Cape Town

Cape Town - Three people were killed and several others injured in a crash involving a Sibanye bus, a delivery van and another vehicle on the N7 near the Durbanville off-ramp on Thursday morning. Working alongside emergency rescue officials and law enforcement agencies, traffic officials cordoned the area and diverted passing traffic towards Contamanskloof.

The City’s Traffic Services spokesperson, Richard Coleman, reported on the incident shortly after 6.30 am, advising motorists travelling in the area to be cautious. Coleman later confirmed that the N7 had been reopened for traffic. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide for investigation.

Spokesperson FC van Wyk said initial police reports of the deadly accident indicated that a Polo vehicle drove into the back of a small delivery vehicle which was driving in the direction of Malmesbury. He said: “As a result of the collision the driver of the utility vehicle lost control and veered into the lane on the opposite side, crashing into an oncoming bus loaded with passengers. The driver of the bus could not avoid colliding with the vehicle.” “Three occupants of the delivery vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The driver of the Polo was transported to a nearby hospital before police arrived.

“The passengers of the bus were also transported to hospitals in the vicinity for minor injuries, two passengers sustained serious injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” Van Wyk said. Two people were killed and 25 others injured in a car accident involving a Golden Arrow bus and a delivery van on the N7 in Visserhoek. Picture: Supplied Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: "Sibanye can confirm that one of our buses was involved in a road accident this morning on the N7 direction Cape Town. “There was nothing that our driver could have done given the speed at which everything occurred.