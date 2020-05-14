Three die at city care facility Nazareth House, two due to Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Nazareth House, an assisted living facility which provides care for the elderly, abandoned children as well as disabled individuals, have reported three deaths - two due to Covid-19. The home, in Vredehoek, has two facilities on its premises caring for the elderly, particularly those with dementia who are terminally ill. The first, on April 28, was a resident in the dementia care unit, The Villa, who was terminally ill, had tested positive for the virus posthumously. In a statement released on their social media platforms, Nazareth House confirmed the death. “On hearing this unfortunate news, management immediately once again stepped into action by restricting the movement of all residents and staff within the facility to enable a full deep clean and sanitisation of the facility.”

All staff who were in contact with the deceased resident were tested immediately and placed into quarantine. Residents at The Villa were also tested. Of the remaining 23 residents at The Villa, three tested positive and were placed into an isolation wing at the facility. The facility confirmed one of the residents in its isolation wing passed away, but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

The Villa has about 76 staff members who attend to residents and 47 of them have been tested. Thirteen staff members tested positive for the virus, and were placed into quarantine outside the facility. The same decontamination and isolation process followed as in the case of the first case.

In a separate facility, a resident who was terminally ill and passed away on May 8, was also tested and confirmed positive with Covid-19.

[email protected]