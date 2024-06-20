Three hitmen busted for the assassination of slain 27s boss William 'Red' Stevens

Cape Town - Three hitmen allegedly hired by alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield have been busted for the assassination of slain 27s boss William “Red” Stevens. Shocking court documents have revealed that the trio from the Firm gang, who are now set to appear alongside Stanfield, were also behind the attempted hit on the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Jonathan Cloete, Abraham Wilson and Shakeel Pelston made their first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were charged for murder, attempted murder and firearm-related charges. According to the documents, the State is set to prove that Cloete fired the fatal shots on February 2, 2021, which led to the death of Stevens. At the time of his death, several sources pointed fingers at the 28s gang for the shooting.

Stevens, who was known for his full-face of tattoos and affiliations with other underworld persons, died after being shot nine times outside his Scottsville home in Rembrandt Street, as the gunmen allegedly fled the scene in a blue Hyundai. His assassination came just a week before he was set to return to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court alongside alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman and Booysen, where the trio faced charges of murder for the death of Brian Wainstein who was killed at his Constantia home in August 2017. Court documents presented in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court also implicated the trio in two attempted assassinations of Booysen’s son, Joel Booysen, who was shot in Green Point in May last year.

At the time, videos taken by shoppers at Cape Quarter showing Joel with a gunshot wound went viral on social media. Joel survived the attack but his father warned that he knew the identity of the shooters. In an exclusive interview with the Cape Argus sister newspaper, Daily Voice, he confirmed that there had been an attempt on his son’s life two months prior and believed the motive was jealousy.

Booysen says he was happy with the arrests and applauded police for their hard work. “I am very happy with the arrests. They killed more people, not only my friend and trying to shoot my son. “You will still hear at court. “The police are really doing good work,” he said. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the appearance and said: “They have been charged on three murders, four attempted murders, dealing in drugs and numerous possession of firearm charges.