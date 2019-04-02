The City’s Transport Department will signalise three intersections in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Cape Town - The City’s Transport Department will signalise three intersections in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. The projects are scheduled to commence later this month and will assist with alleviating traffic congestion and improving the safety of road users. The installation of traffic signals at these intersections is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and to enhance the safety of road users.

These are the projects:



The signalisation of the intersection of Japhta K Masemola Road and Nyati Avenue in Khayelitsha at an estimated cost of R728 000.

The signalisation of the intersection of Japhta K Masemola Road and Lindela Road/Nyanda Road in Khayelitsha at an estimated cost of R1 086 395.

The signalisation of an existing Midblock crossing at Tafelsig Primary School on AZ Berman Drive between Bokkeveld Avenue and Langeberg Avenue in Mitchells Plain at an estimated cost of R959 396.

"We’ll thus be spending over R2,7 million on these projects that are much needed to assist with traffic flow as well as with the safety of those using the roads. For example, approximately1 400 pedestrians are crossing the roads at the Nyati Avenue and Lindela Road crossings.

"Most of these pedestrians are learners crossing from the informal settlements north of Japhta K Masemola to the primary schools south of Japhta K Masemola Road," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

Currently the intersections at Japhta K Masemola Road and Nyati Avenue and Japhta K Masemola Road and Lindela Road/Nyanda Road are stop-controlled. Also, by signalising the pedestrian crossing on AZ Berman Drive the City is improving the safety of vulnerable road users.

The projects are scheduled to run concurrently and are subject to labour availability and contractor requirements.

The safety for road users will be improved with the signalised crossing at the Tafelsig Primary School on AZ Berman Drive.

"These projects will also address traffic congestion which is a huge headache in Cape Town due to the increased traffic volumes on the city roads. We’re doing everything in our power to address it albeit incrementally,’ said Purchase.

No road closures are anticipated with these projects but motorists may experience some localised delays at the intersections.

"We are working hard to keep the disruption to the minimum. Most of the work will take place outside of the lanes that are in use. We may close one lane when the road marking is taking place. We therefore encourage motorists to work with us by complying with the road signs for the duration of these projects. We’re aiming to be done by the end of next month if all goes according to plan," said Purchase.

[email protected]