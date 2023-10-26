Three killed, another injured in attack in Mfuleni

Cape Town - In the third mass shooting in Mfuleni, three men were shot dead while apparently smoking drugs in a shack. The police said the incident happened in Phola Park, Mfuleni, on Tuesday at about 11pm.

A leaked police report stated: “The suspects kicked open the door and fired shots at the victims that were sitting inside the shack. “The suspects then fled the scene. It is unknown whether a vehicle was used. One witness spotted a dark in colour Citi Golf parked around the corner in Minister Street. The deceased victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies and died on the scene. “The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left knee and will be taken to hospital for medical attention. The three others who were also in the shack didn’t sustain any wounds.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives were pursuing several leads as part of an investigation into the murder of three men and an attempted murder on another man in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening. “Reports from the scene indicate that seven men were inside a shack in Intambane Street, Phola Park, when yet-to-be-identified gunmen entered at approximately 11.40pm and started shooting at the victims. As a consequence, three victims died on the scene and a fourth one sustained injury. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Three other men who were in the shack escaped injury.

“The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation with detectives hard at work in search of the perpetrators of the shooting. No arrests have been effected yet.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said this fatal shooting along with the various killings in recently clearly showed that a certain modus operandi was being followed. “The number of murders that have occurred recently is extremely alarming. It is vital that the SAPS’s intelligence improve significantly so that these and other attacks can be prevented. The SAPS should also improve its relationship with communities, so that trust is restored, which will make it easier for them to share information with officers.