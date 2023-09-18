Three killed in Hanover Park, only hours apart

A man recently released from jail has been killed just three weeks after the Hanover Park gangsters made peace with each other. Sulaiman Isaacs, also known as Boytjie, was gunned down in Lugano Court on Saturday.

He had been a free man for about two weeks as the murder charge he faced was provisionally withdrawn. The motive for the attack was unclear. About nine hours after the killing, a woman and a man were shot and killed in Sundown Walk.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Philippi police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on Saturday at about 11.45am at Lugano Court, Hanover Park, where a 33-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “SAPS members attended a complaint about the shooting. On their arrival at the scene they found the body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead on the scene by ambulance personnel. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.”

Van Wyk confirmed they were also investigating a double murder case following a shooting incident on Saturday at about 9.30pm in Sundown Walk, Hanover Park, where two persons, a female aged 51 and a male aged 41, were shot and fatally wounded. “SAPS members received a complaint of a shooting. On their arrival at the scene they found two people, one female and one male, with gunshot wounds to their bodies lying on the road. “The female had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and right leg, and the male had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

“They were declared dead on the scene by ambulance personnel. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. Investigations continue, no arrests have been made yet.” Two marches led by Moulana Tohaa Rodrigues, supported by Pagad G-Force, followed. “The community is now waiting for the next step as we are going to find a way to stop the war in Hanover Park.