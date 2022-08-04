Three Lesotho men suspected of a Bonnievale farm murder get their day in court

Cape Town - Three men accused of committing a farm murder in May 2019 appeared in the Bonnievale Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where their matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court. This follows a successful extradition process undertaken by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to have the three men transported from Lesotho to stand trial for allegedly killing 55-year-old Jurie “Tool” Wessels.

Wessels was shot and killed at his farm in Kapteinsdrift, Bonnievale, after four men broke into his home and tortured Wessels and his wife Liezel – who was stabbed in the chest during the attack and scalded with boiling water. Liezel managed to escape to a neighbouring farm to contact police after they had been held hostage. Her husband’s body was later found 200 metres from their home – he had sustained a fatal shot to the head. Moeketsi Hlaudi, Kekekso Ntsabisa and Thabiso Ramollo have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition for their alleged involvement in the attack on Wessels and his wife.

Shortly after the incident, Ntabanyane Tlali was apprehended by police while the three men fled the country. Having since appeared in the Western Cape High Court for pre-trial conference, Tlali will be joined by the three Lesotho men on September 9. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “They will join their co-accused, Ntabanyane Tlali, on September 9 for a pre-trial conference. All four will now face charges of the murder of a Kapteinsdrift farm owner (in Bonnievale).” Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old farmer who was killed in Piketberg on Wednesday morning. Police suspect the farmer was killed during a robbery and said that an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “He sustained blunt force trauma against the right side of his head. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the deceased’s desk.” He said they had received a call from the community about a person that was injured and responded. “When the police arrived on the scene, a body was found on the premises, half-covered with a bin. He was already declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” Van Wyk said.