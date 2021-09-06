Three men arrested for triple murder, attempted murder in Paarl East

Cape Town - More than 20 suspects were arrested over the weekend for crimes ranging from murder to possession of drugs and stolen property. Three suspects were expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court today after they were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning. The trio are accused of murdering three men in their twenties and of the attempted murder of another man in Paarl East on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police were summoned to the scene in Rocky Street, Paarl East, where four men had been shot by gunmen. “Upon arrival, police found four men who had been shot. Three were already dead, and the fourth one seriously injured. “The police’s 72-hour activation plan was instituted for the pursuit of the suspects, and Anti-Gang Unit detectives initiated an investigation into the triple murder and attempted murder,” she said.

Potelwa said the suspects, aged 22, 23 and 26, had links to gangs, and the police continued to monitor the area for further incidents. In a separate incident, a 47-year-old Kuils River man was arrested for possession of drugs after police discovered and confiscated 404 medium plastic bags of dagga, 17 parcels of dagga and 15 dagga cigarettes. The suspect was expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court today.