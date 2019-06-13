File picture.

CAPE TOWN – Three vehicle examiners aged between 37 and 64-years-old are expected to appear at the Bellville and Cape Town Magistrate Courts respectively on charges of fraud and corruption today. One other suspect attached to the Goodwood vehicle testing centre linked to two of the arrested three suspects is still outstanding after he failed to hand himself over to the investigating team even after he was contacted to do so.

The search is on and he will be arrested soon.

The arrest of the three follows a joint investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation, the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works as well as the Provincial Traffic Department who are in quest to clampdown on the illegal issuing of fraudulent roadworthy certificates in the province.

It is alleged that the two examiners from Epping vehicle testing centre issued three fraudulent certificates to vehicles ferrying learners despite the same vehicles deemed not fit to be operated on public roads, during an operation in March this year where they were struck off the public roads.

The third suspect also from the same centre following a tipoff from the public through the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works Fraud-line. It is alleged that he facilitated the issuing of a fraudulent roadworthy certificate of a heavy duty truck without following due processes.

The public is encouraged to continuously report all criminal activities to any of the public hotlines as it has proven that the partnership with the general public is bearing fruits with the recent arrests.