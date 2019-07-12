Zingisile Kleinhans, Mongameli Dyani and Themba Jilaji were found guilty of the murder and robbery of Strandfontein father Grant Fredericks. Judge Bruce Langa delivered the judgment in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The three men convicted of the murder of a 39-year Strandfontein man were given life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Judge Bruce Langa handed down the sentence to convicted killers Zingisile Kleinhans, Themba Jilaji and Mongameli Dyani, and said that the men showed no remorse in court and did not take the stand.

The other two accused, Siphokule Bulana and Xola Nakumba, were acquitted on the murder charge but were found guilty on other charges.

The men faced 12 charges including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and malicious damage to property, as well as attempted robbery

The court found that the three convicted murderers were responsible for the death of Grant Fredericks on September 20, 2016.

He was shot in the back and the assailants fled in his car.

The car was fitted with cloned number plates and used the following day in a botched robbery at the Trigg Jewellers shop in Claremont.

The five suspects were apprehended by the police. The defence’s argument was that the group during this robbery showed that they did not tend to get violent and had not retaliated when approached by the police.

But this argument was dismissed by State prosecutor Alfred Isaacs, who said: “A worker in the jewellery shop triggered the smoke alarm and the accused fled. The accused were armed and the group operated with military precision.”

In addition to the life imprisonment, the convicted killers were also handed an additional 21 years, which will run concurrently. Bulana and Nakumba were handed 10 years for the attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances at the jewellery shop, six years for the possession of prohibited firearms, and five years for being in contravention of Sections 4 and 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, meaning they will serve 21 years behind bars.

