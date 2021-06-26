Three men killed, each found with a gunshot wound to the head, in Samora Machel

Cape Town - The bodies of three men were discovered, each with one gunshot wound to the head, in Samora Machel this morning. Their bodies were discovered in the road of the Vlei area in Samora Machel.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said that police have implemented a 72-hour activation plan after the discovery of the bodies. “Western Cape police have implemented the 72-hour activation plan to probe the death of three unknown males who are estimated between 20 and 25 this morning. Traut said that around 6:30am the bodies were discovered “each with one gunshot wound to the head”.

“The motive for the murders is yet to be established and an appeal is made to any person who can shed light on the circumstances to kindly contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.” The shooting comes on the back of the Gugulethu massacre where nine people were shot outside a house in Gugulethu NY 79 on Wednesday evening by unknown suspects. Eight people died and one person was wounded in the incident. The suspects drove by in two vehicles.