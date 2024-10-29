Three minors from Mitchell's Plain arrested in teen rape case

Cape Town - Three of the five minors accused of raping a 14-year-old girl and recording it have been arrested. Police said detectives attached to the Mitchell’s Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit made the arrests on Wednesday, October 23.

The suspects, aged 17, 14, and 12, now face charges related to rape and the manufacturing of child pornography. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the trio made their first court appearance in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, however, nobody was allowed in court due to the sensitivity and age of the suspects and victim. “Two suspects aged 10 and 11 were handed into the care of their parents subject to intervention by the Department of Social Development and SAPS forensic social workers,” said Pojie.

The girl opened up about her ordeal after her grandmother was confronted with the video, which shows the victim’s private parts, her face and then the boys boasting about violating her. The girl explained that she bunked school on the day in early October, and was sitting in a nearby park when the boys approached her and flashed a gun at her. They then walked with her to a field near Kapteinsklip station and recorded her being held down and raped. The girl’s grandmother said she learned about the arrests on the day the boys appeared in court.

“When they told me, I felt a bit bad for the boys, because they are young and will forever have this over them, but then I look at my granddaughter and how this destroyed her future. “She deserves justice for what was done to her.” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the case has been transferred to the criminal court for the boys’ appearance on December 4.