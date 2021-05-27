Three people die in another Cape Flats shooting bringing deaths to 22 for the week

Cape Town - The Western Cape government and the police seem to be struggling to quell gang violence on the Cape Flats, with the recent killing of three people in Delft on Tuesday night, bringing to 22 the number of people killed by gun violence since the weekend.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said anti-gang unit detectives were probing a triple murder and attempted murder cases following a shooting incident that occurred in Leiden, Delft, on Tuesday.

Potelwa said reports indicated an unknown number of suspects started firing several shots on the corner of Umvoti and Sabi streets at 7.05, fatally wounding three persons and injuring two.

Michelle Valentine, 22, Cavin William, 39, and Carlo Gesie, 30, died on the scene, while a 12-year-old girl, and Lizette Hoorn, 33, sustained serious gunshot wounds. Potelwa said the two were taken to hospital for medical attention.

A relative of one of the victims, Vernika Lottering, said her brother, Cavin, was shot and killed while walking to a nearby shop to buy potatoes for them.

Distraught, Lottering said Cavin was walking with his 12- year-old daughter when the incident happened and died while trying to protect his child.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the victims bring to 22 the number of people killed by gun violence over the weekend in the city, and there were also three fatalities by sharp objects, which included stab wounds.

Fritz said the Delft incident comes on the back of news of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. At this stage, the incidents appeared to be gang-related.

"I condemn these killings, especially those of children, by gangsters. We know gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop," said Fritz.

He said they were placing the lives of the children in serious danger, and he called on the police to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together," he said.

ANC provincial spokesperson for community safety, Mesuli Kama, said it was alarming that gangsters still have a free hand to terrorise, murder and violently maim people.

Kama said the community should take back those their areas by helping the police and investigative agencies to bring culprits to book and put the guilty in jail.

"Any suspicious information, from dangerous weapons to behaviour, must be reported to take suspects to court, give evidence and put these criminals where they belong, behind bars, for very long," said Kama.

Potelwa said the incident is believed to be gang related. Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact police on 08600 10111.

