Three police officers who allegedly stole from a house arrested

Cape Town - Three police officers who allegedly stole from a house in Milnerton while on duty have been arrested. The three were searching for drugs in the house and allegedly helped themselves to various items. They appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, and their case has been postponed to next Tuesday. According to a leaked police report, it was alleged that the three officers, Warrant Officer A Muller, Sergeant A September and Sergeant A February, deployed at the Railway police station, went to a house in Milnerton looking for drugs. None were found but they allegedly stole R35 000 in cash, two laptops and various other items. The officers were also caught on camera while trying to fit the goods into a car. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a house robbery case was under investigation. Three suspects were arrested on Monday by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he had previously discussed the matter with acting provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, and had every confidence that under his leadership, the appropriate action would be taken.

"We cannot allow our police force to be undermined by corrupt officers. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to immediately come forward and report such," said Fritz.

CCTV footage. Supplied

Corruption Watch head of stakeholder relations and campaigns, Kavisha Pillay, said the incident was yet another example of the rampant criminality and corruption that existed within the police service.

Pillay called on the police to take swift action against the perpetrators to ensure that impunity did not prevail.

"Our law enforcement agencies have to instil a culture of accountability and integrity within their ranks – it is only then that we will start to see a decrease in crime and corruption in our society," said Pillay.

Cape Argus