Three relatives killed in Hout Bay mass shooting

Cape Town - A family is living in fear after three people were shot and killed in Hout Bay. The victims – aged 26, 20 and 18 – and an unknown person were attacked in the early hours of yesterday.

According to the police, two died on the scene while two others were rushed to hospital, where the 18-year-old victim died. When the Cape Argus arrived at the relatives’ home in Imizamo Yethu, a woman expressed how stressed they were about the incident. “We cannot tell you what happened because we are scared that if we give out any information about the murders, the killers might come back and wipe out the rest of the family. We don’t know why they were shot and that is all we are prepared to say.”

Spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the SAPS were investigating the motive for the attack. “In a shooting on Sunday morning at about 12.10am in Molokwana Street, Izamo Yethu informal settlement, Hout Bay, two victims aged 20 and 26 were shot and fatally wounded and an 18-year-old and unknown person were shot and wounded. The circumstances are under investigation. “Hout Bay police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies. The motive for the attack is yet to be established.”

Twigg added that murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen urged the public to report illegal firearms. “If we are to curb these shootings, then we have to start reporting those intending to commit these crimes.

“That some can just take life as they wish is deplorable. I urge community members to assist law enforcement with information. “We do not need those who wish to live outside the confines of the law in our communities. They belong behind bars without the freedom afforded to us who are law-abiding. “Community members are also urged to report the whereabouts of illegal firearms on 0214660011 as they can earn up to R5 000.”