Three robbers brazenly attack St Augustine’s principal on school grounds

Cape Town - Brazen robbers have attacked a principal in her school grounds in Wynberg. A letter issued by St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Wittebome informed parents and guardians of the attack by three men.

The suspects were in a black Toyota Etios and blocked the principal as she was about to drive out of the school. They took her eyewear and an undisclosed amount of cash. The deputy principal wrote: “I wish to inform you of an unfortunate incident which took place at our school on Monday morning. Our principal was accosted and robbed by three males on the school grounds. While this is an extremely traumatic experience, thankfully no one was injured.

“For the safety of our learners, we urge all parents to collect their children punctually in the afternoons. There are far too many learners on the premises waiting on parents or transport, long after dismissal. “We thank God for His continued blessings and ask you to keep our school community in prayer.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the WCED was informed of the incident.

“We have been made aware of a robbery that took place in the parking lot of the school as the principal was about to leave the premises. “The incident allegedly involved four male perpetrators. Thankfully no one was physically harmed, however psychological support has been provided to the educator and other witnesses.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Wynberg police are investigating an armed robbery case following an incident at a school in Clare Road, Wynberg, on Monday at about 10.30am.

“According to reports, the victim was about to leave the premises of the school when a black Toyota Etios blocked the driveway. Three unknown suspects approached the victim and took sunglasses and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.” This is the second incident in a month in which robbers entered school premises with the intention of robbing teachers and pupils. On April 13, a teacher was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his cellphone and jacket. Three suspects gained access to Masivuke Primary School in Brown’s Farm, Philippi as pupils were about to go home.