Cape Town - Three members of the SANDF stationed at Air Force Headquarters appeared before a Court of Military Judge in Thaba-Tshwane on Tuesday, March 5 on charges relating to defrauding the state and submitting fraudulent invoices. The three soldiers, a Colonel and Warrant Officer Class Two were nabbed on Friday, March 1 following an investigation by the military police and defence intelligence officials, whilst another member – a Flight Sergeant - was arrested on Monday, March 4.

The three accused face charges of defrauding the state on Item 40 (discounting leave) to the value of R1.1 million, Subsistence and Travel Allowance (S & T) fraud using forged signatures and submission of fraudulent accommodation (guest house) invoices.

They were informed of their charges, released on leave on instruction pending the finalisation of their suspension. They are prohibited from their workplace to prevent interference with the investigations.

They have not pleaded and will appear in court again on a date to be determined by prosecutors.

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke commends the swift action by military law enforcements officials to apprehend these members who stand accused of fraud.

General Shoke rebuked members of the SANDF who put the organisation’s name into disrepute, committing dishonourable acts of criminality. He issued a stern warning to all soldiers and Public Service Act Personnel that the SANDF was not a place for thieves and thugs and that actions will be taken against those caught engaging in acts of criminality.

