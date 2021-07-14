Three shot, thousands stranded as Cape taxi violence continues

Cape Town – Three passengers sustained gunshot wounds, as thousands were left stranded, in and around Cape Town taxi ranks this morning, amid minibus taxi violence. One of the drivers, who did not want to be named, warned commuters not to use minibus taxis for their safety.

The driver alleged that some taxi operators had been shot in Maitland, and near the N2. He says one of the operators from Mfuleni is fighting for his life at a hospital in Maitland. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Maitland police are investigating a case of attempted murder. According to reports unknown males on foot, next to the N2, fired many gunshots at a taxi travelling in the direction of Cape Town earlier this morning. Swaartbooi said the driver of the vehicle however continued driving and reported the incident to Maitland police. Three passengers 26, 32, and 41 years old sustained gunshot wounds to the body.

He said in an unrelated matter unknown males fired gunshots at a taxi near to The Downs road in Manenberg at about 7.45am A 31-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest. "The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Manenberg Police is investigating a case of attempted murder. The victims in both instances were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," he said.

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) Andile Seyamo said that their vehicles would not operate today, and that the service would only resume when the ongoing minibus taxi violence is quelled. However, the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) spokesperson Andile Khanyi said their services were in operation. Tuesday’s taxi violence left nine people shot – three of them fatally – in suspected taxi-related shootings this morning.