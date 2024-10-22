Three suspects in murder of Stellenbosch University student Jesse Mitchell set free

Cape Town - Murdered Stellenbosch University (SU) student Jesse Mitchell’s family say they hope justice will be served after three arrested suspects were set free by police. Mitchell, 19, was robbed and stabbed to death while riding a bicycle to his residence on his 19th birthday.

Hours after the incident on Wednesday morning at around 1:30am, police arrested Rudolf Hufke, and on Thursday, three more suspects, including a woman, were also nabbed. But yesterday, 19-year-old Hufke stood in the dock alone. Police said the docket involving the three suspects was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on whether to prosecute.

Mitchell’s older brother, Aaron, last night said the family, from Centurion, will be travelling to Cape Town today. “We are hoping that justice will be served. We want to know if the charges will be picked-up again and that they will be prosecuted,” said Aaron. He said they are arranging a memorial service for Mitchell to take place on Friday.

Murdered Stellenbosch University student Jesse Mitchell. Pic: Supplied SAPS spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said according to reports, the 19-year-old first-year student was riding on a bicycle when he came under attack. “The victim was stopped, stabbed and robbed of his personal belongings in Borcherd Street, Stellenbosch. “A 19-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder moments after the incident occurred and made a court appearance in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court.

“The investigating officer worked tirelessly and ensured a breakthrough when they arrested two males aged 28 and 29 as well as a female aged 31 on Thursday. “The three suspects were released from custody on Friday, October 18. “The investigating officer is now in contact with the National Prosecuting the Authority (NPA) to discuss the way forward.”

A separate charge of robbery was added to Hufke’s case on Monday. According to the State, the teenager is accused of a separate robbery, which took place hours before Mitchell’s murder. Hufke on Monday told his Legal Aid representative that wished not to apply for bail. The case was then postponed to November 27, as the post-mortem and video footage and other evidence were still outstanding.

Anti gender-based violence activist, Stephanie Heneke, said: “We attended court because one murdered student is too many. We feel the time has come to put a stop to this kind of crime and the community can stand together. “We must rise and unite and stand in solidarity so that these perpetrators can see the space is getting too small for them to operate.” Heneke said she was angry when she saw the accused in court.

“It was because of his arrogance, he wanted to hide his face but when he was on the scene with the victim who was his age, he didn’t hide his face, I assume. “So, now he wanted to hide his face, the boy he murdered was not in court. “The activists have the right to know who is killing our children.” Amongst those who attended court was Mitchell’s flatmate, Rio Fisher, 20.

He recalled the day the victim was unreachable on the phone and had not been at their Nooigedacht residence. “His close friends went to the police and made the shocking discovery that the body that had been found earlier that day, was that of Jesse. “We were flatmates, he was in the room right next to mine.

“Since the murder, there is a lot more vigilance, everybody is aware of what’s happening, and we could see people on their scooters and bikes around town but now people are hesitant and we use Uber more. “I went home for a few days to deal with the murder on my own. “We are not happy but the exams are coming-up and we have to keep our heads down.

“The university has done a lot to support us. It is still difficult because I had never been close to such a thing before.” Fisher described Mitchell as a quiet gamer who kept to himself. “When I got to know him I found out that he was a nice person.