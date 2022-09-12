Three suspects to appear in Wynberg for Victoria Lodge triple murders

Cape Town - Police believe they have apprehended the suspects behind the fatal shooting of three people at the “Victoria Lodge” informal settlement in Diep River earlier this year. The three men, aged 19, 29 and 42, are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today, following their arrest on Thursday.

Recounting the incident, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that on March 31, Diep River police were called to a crime scene at the informal settlement, where they found the bodies of three men, aged 42, 43 and 47. “The victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. “The investigation was handed over to Anti-Gang Unit detectives to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators of these gruesome murders to book,” he said.

In a separate incident, on Saturday Delft police arrested a 30-year-old man for the unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and ammunition. According to police, the suspect was apprehended by officers attached to the Operation Restore unit that was deployed in Delft to combat gang violence and robberies. Twigg said: “Officers were busy with stop-and-search operations when they found the suspect in possession of the firearm.

“He is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.” A shootout between several suspects and the police, following a cash-in-transit robbery at an Epping hypermarket, left two suspects killed and four wounded. The shooting happened at Gunners Circle in Goodwood at around 12.15pm yesterday, following the cashin-transit robbery.

Police confirmed a substantial amount of cash was taken. Other suspects, yet to be arrested, fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned. Meanwhile on the Garden Route, police apprehended five suspects for the possession of drugs worth R750 000.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “Officers attached to the Garden Route Flying Squad, Outeniqua K9 as well as George Public Order Police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint along the N12 at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountains that leads to the entrance to George. “They stopped a Toyota Fortuner. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 15 000 mandrax tablets concealed in a travelling suitcase and just over R15 000 in cash. “Police confiscated the consignment and cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade.