Three taken in for questioning after body of 10-year-old Macassar girl found in a canal

Cape Town - Three men have been taken in for questioning after a body – believed to be that of missing 10-year-old Macassar girl Denecke Presence – was found on Sunday. Presence’s body was discovered in a canal in Marvin Park, next to the N2, by a search party that started immediately after she was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found in the tall grass, with a tyre on top of it. Denecke went missing on Saturday after she was last seen at a shop between the J, K, L flats in the area where her grandmother stays. She had left her grandmother’s house on Saturday morning and was seen sitting near the taxi rank on Musica Avenue waiting for her parents to drive past as they went to the hospital

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that three people were taken in for questioning but said the trio cannot be linked to the case as yet. Van Wyk said the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and more people can be taken in for questioning as the investigation unfolds. The Strand community policing forum also released a statement on the tragedy expressing its condolences and sympathy to the family. It also extended gratitude to the collaboration between the community and other external role-players which led to the discovery of the body.