Thugs burgled, vandalised 104 schools in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The number of burglaries and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the holiday period and under lockdown has increased to 104, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said on Monday. Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said most incidents were in the Cape Winelands District, followed by the Metro Central and West Coast districts. Hammond said the number entailed reported incidents of burglary and vandalism since the school holiday period began on March 20 - schools closed before the official lockdown period. “Many of the items stolen were outside the school buildings, but within the perimeter of the school, such as fencing and garden tools or sporting equipment,” Hammond said. Other items included electricity cables, computer equipment, security gates and kitchen equipment. “Costs of all damages are still to be determined, but they are adding up.”

Hammond said due to the lockdown, “the WCED has added additional day security and doubled night security at schools in high-risk areas. Dogs were also deployed at some schools to deter people from entering.”

An additional R6million was earmarked for security at 470 schools. “We continue to engage with the police and community policing forums.”

“The WCED thanks community members who have reported suspicious behaviour in and around schools.

"We appeal to all communities to assist us further by reporting suspicious activity or the sale of goods obtained at schools.”

ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and education spokesperson Khalid Sayed called for better safeguarding and ensuring that the WCED properly implements the school safety programme.

“The MEC should make public the names and locations of these targeted schools for the ANC to engage communities around schools to help to protect our critical institutions and public assets, even during this Covid-19 lockdown period, and to be the ears and eyes of the police and defence force during this period,” Sayed said.

Sayed said large number of schools were invaded by criminals during the quarantine period who plundered, vandalised, used it for criminal activity and even homeless people stayed at some as the school security in general is weak and many do not have functional perimeter fencing.

He said the final number of affected schools must still be confirmed.

Before announcing the plans for the reopening of schools last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned the vandalism. "We now have 1577 schools broken into around the country.”

Motshekga said over 450 of the schools were in KwaZulu-Natal and 336 in Gauteng. “This is a disturbing trend, setting back efforts of trying to get back to the academic programme,” she said, appealing to the public to help police bring the culprits to book.

