Thuli Madonsela will be testifying to the Mkhwebane enquiry after all

Cape Town - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is expected to testify today at the inquiry into her suspended successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness for office following a change of heart by the committee about hearing her evidence. On Wednesday, a debate between Mkhwebane’s legal team and the committee over amendments to Madonsela’s written statement, after she sent the committee a new version of her original statement, caused an uproar in the Mkhwebane camp.

Mkhwebane’s senior counsel Dali Mpofu questioned whether the new statement superseded her original one and whether it was admissible. During the dispute over Madonsela’s appearance, Mpofu said that Mkhwebane’s legal team did not intend to lead Madonsela’s evidence as she was not their witness. But evidence leader Nazreen Bawa SC said Madonsela’s presence at the hearing was only at the request of Mkhwebane’s legal team to have her subpoenaed.

However, when as a result of the arguments committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi excused Madonsela from giving oral testimony, Mpofu said his team would either take the matter to the courts or make a fresh application for her to be subpoenaed. When committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi excused Madonsela from giving oral testimony, Mpofu said his team would either take the matter to the courts or make a fresh application for her to be subpoenaed. Picture Ian Landsberg/African News Agency An exchange of correspondence on Wednesday night between Dyantyi and Mpofu which was shared with the committee appears to have resolved the issues around Madonsela's appearance.