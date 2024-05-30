Thumb war: While some proudly post their election 2024 marks, others left embarrassed

Scores of voters shared pictures of their thumbs on various social media sites after taking part in the 2024 elections on Wednesday, but it seems some have taken umbrage at how their thumbs were marked.
Millions of South Africans made their mark on Wednesday as they voted in the 2024 national and provincial elections, where for the first time in the country's voting history, voters received three ballot papers rather than two.
Voting was a mix bag of some stations operating smoothly, while a number of others had snaking queues with of thousands of voters around the country still in queues after 12am.
The IEC said the delays were caused by various reasons, including late delivery of materials, delayed escorts by security services or protests by certain community members.
In Cape Town, some voting stations saw queuing lines as young and old made their mark, with a large number of youths coming out in numbers to let their vote count.
IOL reported that the government has welcomed the high turnout of voters heading out to cast their votes.
Nomonde Mnukwa, the acting GCIS director-general spokesperson said: “There is a conspicuous and palpable sense of jubilation at voting stations across the country as citizens exercise their constitutional rights in this seminal seventh national election.
“The dignity and patience with which voters are conducting themselves is a sign of our maturing democracy, and we are confident that these elections will build on our history of free and fair elections.”
While some were more than happy to post pictures of their thumbs showing off that they had voted, a number were less than impressed with the voting station workers who decided to use their thumbs as a canvas.
Our marks are ugly. Do these people understand singabantu bama aesthetics?— YT: Banele Shezi (@baneleshez_) May 29, 2024
I’m convinced the thumb ink lady at my voting station had a personal vendetta against me. She made me aggressively push my cuticle back so she could ink my nail 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 She knew she had absolute power and was not afraid to use it.
Sana she went for my whole thumb 😭![CDATA[]]>😭 https://t.co/C2l0qUs5EH pic.twitter.com/rg3nQVpSdr— 𝕝![CDATA[]]>𝕠![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕕![CDATA[]]>𝕤. (@lduma_) May 29, 2024
Naur guys, the IEC worker who was on ink duty had done. They had it cause look at this... and I had to be stressed over this cause if it got on my ballot then it would have spoilt it. *claps once*. #EletionsSA pic.twitter.com/coYeSWnmrY— Theo 🏳️🌈 (@thelionmutters) May 29, 2024
Why is it on the side😭 https://t.co/6IT2264t4t pic.twitter.com/0kbufdKiij
😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 she was colouring https://t.co/a3SzgNaqUS pic.twitter.com/jWoDD6yKQE— Vanessa (@vanessankese_) May 30, 2024