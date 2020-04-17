Thumbs up for oversight body in Western Cape legislature on handling Covid-19

Cape Town - Members of the opposition have welcomed the establishment of an ad hoc committee in the legislature specifically tasked with overseeing the Western Cape Government’s efforts in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Masizole Mnqasela on Tuesday announced the setting up of the committee that he proposed last week and said its duties would include oversight of the enforcement and effects of the national lockdown in the province.

Mnqasela said: “The decision to establish the committee was made in terms of Standing Rule 119(1)(b) which allows for the Speaker to establish an ad hoc committee in circumstances when the House has been adjourned for more than 14 days.

“After consultation with all the political parties represented in the provincial Parliament, it was decided that the committee will consist of 15 members appointed on a proportional basis. The ad hoc committee is triple the size of a normal standing committee due to the multi-disciplinary nature and scope of its work, but also to allow for as many of the political parties represented in the legislature, to serve on the committee.”

Good party MPL Brett Herron said: “We need to address a number of concerns being raised by communities and organisations about how the provincial government is responding.”