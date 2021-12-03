Thundershowers expected over Western and Northern Cape on Saturday, says SA Weather Service

Cape Town – The South African Weather Service has alerted the public to Yellow Level 2 warning for parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Saturday. The Yellow Level 2 warning – which means heavy rains are expected, and flooding is possible, and the public should monitor weather conditions – is valid from 11am onwards until at night.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said: “Scattered to widespread thundershowers due to a cut-off low pressure weather system are expected over the north and central parts of Western Cape (Cape Winelands, Central Karoo) and the southern Namakwa tomorrow. “Some of these storms may be severe, leading to periods of heavy downpours associated with rainfall accumulations of 20mm to 35mm, lightning strikes, and gusty winds.” The weather service added that some of the impact expected to hit these areas were: