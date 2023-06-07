Tika refurbishes electrical workshop at Salesian Institute as gift to SA people

Cape Town - “Ubuntu in action” was the overwhelming feeling at the inauguration of the refurbished electrical workshop at the Salesian Institute Youth Project, made possible through assistance from the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (Tika). The formalities included a ribbon-cutting and tour of the workshop with Türkiye’s ambassador to South Africa Ayşegül Kandaş, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, and Tika representatives present at the institute in Somerset Road, Green Point, on Tuesday.

The institute focuses on youth education and skills development of predominantly young people from at-risk communities, with vocational training and support provided since 1910. Tika assisted by providing air conditioners, workstations, vice-pedestals, chairs, tables, cabinets and electrical equipment for the workshop, with R360 000 invested for the refurbishment. Workshop teacher Siphesihle Nkohla said: “I first give them a theory on how these components work. How to do calculations based on the circuit and then I take them to the practical side as well, whereby they apply the theoretical knowledge that they have here on practicals.”

The workshop contains 17 workstations, but could accommodate many more students when grouped together. The electrical workshops were designed to allow the students to explore solar energy, alternative energy, robotics, coding and others. Tika programme co-ordinator Abdulkadir Abukan said Tika implemented development projects in more than 150 countries. So far, 70 projects have been completed in southern African countries, with more than 50 in South Africa. “Tika operates solely on the government budget of Türkiye, which is funded by the taxes paid by the Turkish people and that is why we always emphasise that our projects are a gift from the Turkish people to their brothers and sisters all around the world,” Abukan said.