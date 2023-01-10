Cape Town - After the recent slew of Cape fur seal incidents and attacks around the Mother City, a comically Capetonian video is making its way across TikTok.
Two friends stumble over about 30 seals sunbathing at the docks of the V&A Waterfront and are heard joking about discovering a seal gang.
The video, posted by TikTok user peeya_pressure, said: “We found the notorious seal gang that’s been terrorising Cape Town”. It has gained more than 101 000 views since being posted, with many taking to the comments to share their reactions.
In the video, peeya_pressure and another person call out to the sunbathing seals and jokingly cross-question them on which of them was in Bonteheuwel and which one was in Clifton.
“Look at all these gangsters over here maybru, here they lie…hosh pagamisa… hosh paga-seal,” the two commented while laughing in the video.
This comes after a seal alarmed busy beachgoers by exhibiting unusual behaviour and attacking a child and woman on Clifton Fourth Beach in December.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) added that incidents involving aggressive seals have also been reported in Hout Bay and Yzerfontein, similar to the encounter at Clifton Beach.
Over the festive period, a Cape fur seal made headlines when motorists along Jakes Gerwel Drive saw the seal crossing the busy intersection in Athlone opposite the Vangate Mall.
People first suspected the seal was found in Bonteheuwel and spent days wondering how it got so far from the ocean.
Deputy mayor and spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said: “Cape Town is fortunate to have a coastline that is teeming with wildlife.
“We need to respect and treasure these animals. We have said it many times before, but I want to remind the public to please keep a safe and respectful distance from marine animals at all times, and to not interfere or feed them.”
Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse added that seals remained wild animals and therefore the public should not interact with the seals or take selfies, regardless of their state.
“We ask the public to stay clear of any seals that are beached on our coastlines. Rather call the SPCA Wildlife Department to intervene – 021 700 4158/9,” Pieterse said.