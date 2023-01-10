Cape Town - After the recent slew of Cape fur seal incidents and attacks around the Mother City, a comically Capetonian video is making its way across TikTok. Two friends stumble over about 30 seals sunbathing at the docks of the V&A Waterfront and are heard joking about discovering a seal gang.

The video, posted by TikTok user peeya_pressure, said: “We found the notorious seal gang that’s been terrorising Cape Town”. It has gained more than 101 000 views since being posted, with many taking to the comments to share their reactions. In the video, peeya_pressure and another person call out to the sunbathing seals and jokingly cross-question them on which of them was in Bonteheuwel and which one was in Clifton. “Look at all these gangsters over here maybru, here they lie…hosh pagamisa… hosh paga-seal,” the two commented while laughing in the video.

People first suspected the seal was found in Bonteheuwel and spent days wondering how it got so far from the ocean. Deputy mayor and spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said: “Cape Town is fortunate to have a coastline that is teeming with wildlife. “We need to respect and treasure these animals. We have said it many times before, but I want to remind the public to please keep a safe and respectful distance from marine animals at all times, and to not interfere or feed them.”

