Time running out for public comment on Eskom's proposed tariff increases









File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - Time is running out for South Africans to make submissions on Eskom’s proposed increase, which could further hike up prices if approved, as the deadline for comment closes today, 20 January 2020. The power utility is challenging tariff increases approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for 2019 to 2022. Eskom contends that approving increases by 9.41% for 2019-2020, 8.10% for 2020-2021 and 5.22% for 2021-2022 instead of the requested 16% was insufficient. At the core of the recent court challenge is a R23billion cash injection it received from the government that Nersa deducted when approving tariff hikes for three financial years. The public have until today to make submissions on Eskom’s proposed increase, which could further hike up prices if approved.

Public hearings across all nine provinces are set to begin in Cape Town on February 3 and conclude in Gauteng on February 21.

So far, social media reactions have been less than kind as many feel frustrated by Eskom and its proposed price hike:

Diane Blanckenberg Johnson: How the f*ck are we supposed to survive?

Michael Ross: You can throw as much money as you want at Eskom but if they don't have the expertise (which I doubt they have) then it is all in vain.

Tamrin Ockhuis: Omw what about the poor pensioners!! For some of them that's the only income they receive.

Herman Engelbrecht: Eskom is just a good example that the ANC is not for the people of South Africa.

Ebrahim Arendse: Time to go off the grid.

Glynis Salzer: Double the price and halve the service delivery and you want a bonus.

Charlotte August: Noooooo Eskom is maddddd.

Craig Brit Amanda: Eskom...must get money from those who mismanaged the company, how are we suppose to survive.

Daniel Nelson: So I guess electricity will be a luxury soon.

The public is invited to visit here and here to comment.