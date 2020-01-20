Cape Town - Time is running out for South Africans to make submissions on Eskom’s proposed increase, which could further hike up prices if approved, as the deadline for comment closes today, 20 January 2020.
The power utility is challenging tariff increases approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for 2019 to 2022.
Eskom contends that approving increases by 9.41% for 2019-2020, 8.10% for 2020-2021 and 5.22% for 2021-2022 instead of the requested 16% was insufficient.
At the core of the recent court challenge is a R23billion cash injection it received from the government that Nersa deducted when approving tariff hikes for three financial years.
