Time to pack those sandwiches for Ladles of Love

Cape Town - With World Sandwich Day on Friday 3 November 2023, the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon returns. The Sarmiethon will this year unite corporates and the public around the goal of distributing 90 000 sandwiches to those in need. This year’s Sarmiethon Challenge will take place with events in Cape Town and Joburg – and Ladles of Love invites companies to participate.

Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love, said: “Every year we celebrate World Sandwich Day for one simple reason, because we have seen the power of a simple sandwich to provide relief to people who are starving. “When children take the first bite of their sarmies and smile when it hits the hunger spot, you realise - a sandwich is priceless.” Coronation Group Head of Marketing Wisahl Ganief said the well-known fund manager would support the annual Sarmiethon again because of the positive impact that the initiative makes. Coronation is a long-time partner of Ladles of Love and is deeply invested in food security as a national issue.

“The reality is that an estimated 30 million people in South Africa are food insecure and unfortunately an estimated 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children in South Africa are truly hungry every day. This is made worse by the tough economy. We must do what we can to help,” said Ganief. Firstly, corporates and the public alike can get involved in the Sarmiethon by buying sandwiches at R10 each via the Ladles of Love online store. Each donation will help feed a child in need with two meals a day. Secondly, corporates can enter their teams of volunteers to come and make sandwiches on Friday 3 November, at sponsored venues V&A Makers Landing in Cape Town and AtEds in Houghton, Joburg.

Companies are invited to enter a team of 10 members and make as many sarmies as they can with bread sponsored by Blue Ribbon, and jam from Rhodes Quality, ensuring that every cent raised from the donation fee goes to the Ladles of Love charity's distribution of the sandwiches. The Sarmiethon will this year unite corporates and the public around the goal of distributing 90 000 sandwiches to those in need. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) The cost per team entry is a donation R25 000 and 18A tax certificates will be issued. All staff and supporters can make a contribution, even if they don’t volunteer, for instance, companies can launch internal campaigns to drive sandwich sales through the Ladles of Love online store using their company name as a reference.