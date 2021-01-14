Tip-off stubs out planned cigarette heist near Table View

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Seven suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged after they were apprehended by the police during a foiled cigarette heist. Police spokesperson André Traut said the police acting on an anonymous tip-off, traced the planned heist to the N7 near Table View. “Our members reacted on information that a robbery was planned in the area and immediately launched a search and seizure operation. “As the area was being searched the police noticed three suspicious looking vehicles on the N7.” “Upon searching the vehicles police discovered two unlicensed 9mm firearms.

“Seven suspects between the ages of 21 and 51 were arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.”

“They are expected to make a court appearance in Cape Town once they have been charged,” said Traut.

Meanwhile in Milnerton police arrested a 44-year-old man for contravening lockdown regulations, only to discover six cartons of alcohol, a box-load of mandrax tablets worth over R30 000 as well as R2 408 000 cash in his vehicle.

The suspect who was apprehended at 9.30pm at a police roadblock in Milnerton is scheduled to appear in court once he has been charged.

In a separate incident Milnerton police officers acting on a tip-off searched a house in Joe Slovo on Monday evening and uncovered a drug den.

The police confiscated dagga estimated to be worth R8 000.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested in Joe Slovo on Monday evening after he was found in possession of dagga worth the street value of over R8 000,” Traut said.

Cape Argus