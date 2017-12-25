Cape Town - At least 10 people were killed on the Western Cape's roads over the Christmas weekend according to provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

“It started on Friday when a driver of a BMW lost control on the Worcester Robertson road. In this accident two passengers died, and driver of the vehicle also later died in hospital,” he said.

There was also a crash on Klipheuwel and Stellenbosch road where one driver lost control resulting in a fatality.

“Two taxis were also involved in a head on collision in Beaufort West, where in the crash, a driver and one passenger were killed. In Grabouw, a taxi collided with parked vehicles, costing the lives of the driver and three-year-old passenger,” Africa said.

Two pedestrians were killed; one on the N1 in De Doorns in an apparent hit-and-run incident, while the other died on the R43 along Hermanus and Hawsron road.

"A 27-year-old man was killed late last night when he was knocked over by a light motor vehicle on the N1 Highway near De Doorns, outside of an informal settlement in the Western Cape," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the middle of the road. The light motor vehicle that hit him was found parked 200 metres away.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.

"The driver of the light motor vehicle was taken into the custody of local authorities.

"The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

Africa also revealed the weekend alcohol blitz statistics for December 22 and 23:

Vehicles Stopped: 4065

Drivers tested for alcohol: 2904

Total drunken drivers arrested: 29

Highest Reading: 1.13mg/1000ml (nearly 5 times over the legal limit) - George

Other Arrests: Four - two for the possession of false documentation in Caledon and Swellendam; one for excessively high speed - 159km/h in a 100km/h zone in Swellendam; and one drunk pedestrian was arrested in Oudtshoorn

Fines Issued: 597, with a monetary value of R850 550

Speeding: 305 vehicles screened, two prosecuted for speeding

Highest Speed Recorded: 182km/h in a 120km/h zone in Brackenfell

“When you look back at the statics, it’s really driver behaviour,” said Layton Beard from the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA).

“We’re talking about people. The highest number of deaths are pedestrians, who aren't making themselves visible enough,” Beard said.

“Pedestrians not obeying the rules of the road, and in terms of motorists it’s people overtaking over solid white lines and not obeying the rules of the road - like speeding and eating or cell phone use while driving.

“Then you get to drinking and driving, above that, alongside unroadworthy vehicles.”

Looking back over the statistics, Beard said drunk pedestrians walking along roads was a bigger problem than drunk driving.

[email protected]

Cape Argus