Toddler shot dead in Belhar after three gunmen storm into yard and open fire

Cape Town - A 3-year-old toddler died following a brazen shooting incident outside her home in Rustenburg Street, Extension 13, Belhar. According to community activist Mary Greeves, the little girl was playing outside her home, under the supervision of her dad’s friend, when three gunmen stormed into the yard and began shooting, fatally wounding the bubbly toddler and injuring the man who was with her in the leg.

“I still can’t believe they killed that baby girl. I just came from the hospital where she passed on and the parents are completely distraught. “She was just an innocent baby. I can’t imagine what they must be going through right now. “To think these people came into the yard where she was playing and started shooting before moving into the home is just traumatic.

“Right now, the community is very tense because this wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last shooting for the day. “Earlier, three people were shot, including a 15-year-old, and now the baby, and a 7-year-old boy after they still went on to shoot by the field. “People are scared and worried and hurrying to get their children indoors,” Greeves said.

Belhar police have opened a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder. They said the incident took place at about 1.15pm. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Belhar police were called out to a shooting incident at Rustenburg Street, Extension 13, Belhar. “At the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and a 3-year-old girl who had been shot and injured and required urgent medical care.