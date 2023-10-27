Tombstone ‘scamsters’ strike again as more victims lose thousands

Cape Town - More people have claimed that tombstone company M&Y Tombstone and Granite Works have scammed them. Sister publication Weekend Argus reported in February that several customers had lost thousands of rand after paying the company to erect tombstones for their loved ones at Gloria Memorial Cemetery in Ottery.

Recently, two more people came forward with claims that they had lost money through the company. Nosi Sikweyiya said she first came across M&Y Tombstone and Granite Works when they were referred to them by Gloria Memorial Cemetery in 2021. After burying her sister and brother-in-law at the cemetery, M&Y was referred to them with claims that if they were thinking of erecting a tombstone, they were the only company that was allowed to assist them.

She said she paid R10000 and has been waiting ever since for the tombstone. “I was sceptical about using the company because, when we were at the burial site, I could tell they were doing a bad job. Most, if not all, tombstones at Gloria Memorial have sunk to the ground. After receiving calls from them pestering me, I paid the amount into their business account. “I instructed them to do a proper job and send me pictures once done and until this day, I never received those pictures. The contact details they provided were unreachable until today.”

Sikweyiya said following the lack of commitment from the company she has recently been contacted by the company’s director, who again offered his company services to her. Over the course of the weekend, the man not only provided a different bank account when compared to the previous one, he also asked her to meet at a private location to discuss further details. Another victim, Sharon Raphael, says the company owes her R9 000. She has been to their business premises at the Gloria Memorial burial site multiple times and they always gave her the runaround.

When she told them that she no longer wanted the tombstone, she received a letter “from a non-existent bookkeeper” acknowledging the refund. Furthermore, the letter from the year 2022 asked her to be patient due to the Stage 6 load shedding that was being experienced. “I went to the police station to file a case and I was surprised to learn that Philippi station police were aware of the scam. It is sad that an organisation like that can play on people’s emotions because at the time when your loved one has passed away you want what’s best for them.”

Janine Wheeler, an employee at Gloria Memorial, said: “We are no longer working with M & Y Tombstone and Granite Works. Not for the past six months. Also, we were not aware they still pose as people that work with Gloria Memorial. Moving forward, we’ll take the matter up with our attorney.” A director and shareholder of M & Y Tombstone and Granite Works, Matthew Luke Naidoo, said he was no longer part of the company or the business. He said it was stolen from him and his brother about four years ago, shortly after his father died. Naidoo’s attorney, Megan Teubes, said: “Our client, Matthew Luke Naidoo, has no access to the bank account and the company any more. We are in the process of liquidating the company because they are failing to pay their creditors.”