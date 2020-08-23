'Toothless' GBV, victims of violence support bill questioned

Cape Town - Civil society organisations and activists have raised concerns about the Victim Support Service Bill 2019, which proposes certain requirements be met if they are to continue assisting survivors.

The bill is part of legislative framework by the government in its endeavour to combat gender-based and violent crimes.

Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley said the bill proposed that organisations and professionals who provide services to victims of crime to register with the government.

“If you provide a room for a domestic violence victim, or give spiritual counselling to someone who got hijacked, the bill will make you register. If you don't, that's a criminal offence. People aren’t going to know about it so you risk people falling foul of the law," she said.

"Second, it will cost people to register, even if that's counted in time and not money. And third, the government can't afford to monitor the laws they already have in place. How will they manage this one as well?”